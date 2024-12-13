CNBC Logo
    TSMC’s New Arizona Fab! Apple Will Finally Make Advanced Chips In The U.S.

    On 1,100 acres in the Arizona desert north of Phoenix, a newly completed 3.5-million-square foot building is making history as the most advanced chip fabrication plant on U.S. soil. It’s Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s first of three Arizona fabs, which will total a $65 billion investment when they’re complete at the end of the decade. Apple has committed to being the site’s largest customer. Full production has been delayed until 2025, but pilot production has begun. CNBC got an exclusive first look at the fab, where TSMC chairman Rick Cassidy says the project is “dang near back on the original schedule.” Chapters: 00:00 - Introduction 2:19 - ‘Dang near back’ on schedule 6:13 - Why reshoring matters 9:57 - Securing CHIPS Act funds 12:10 - Workers, water, and power Credits: Produced and Shot by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Additional Camera: Andrew Evers, Eric Clark, Jordan Smith Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo
    Fri, 13 Dec 2024 18:32:42 GMT

