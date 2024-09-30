IRH is a subsidiary of International Holding Company IHC.AD, the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) richest company, while the state-owned PIC is Africa’s largest asset manager. The PIC’s 2.89 trillion rand ($169 billion) assets under management include mining, agriculture, manufacturing, real estate and financial services investments.

IRH and PIC would cooperate on South Africa’s planned replacement of its coal-dominated power generation with cleaner sources of energy, they said in a joint statement, without giving details.