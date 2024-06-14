Share
UBA: Investors move to T-bills secondary market
Investors in Nigeria’s fixed-income market have switched to the treasury bills market as investors move to meet unmet bids from the 44.23-billion-naira T-bills auction. Kenneth Onuoha, a Team Member; Assets and Liabilities at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for a market update.
Fri, 14 Jun 2024 15:08:13 GMT
