UBA: Tight interbank market drives bear run
Traders at UBA expect another bearish session in the bills market as the interbank market becomes tighter after bond auction settlements. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more mid-week market updates.
Wed, 15 May 2024 15:09:10 GMT
