The University’s standing in these global rankings marks a significant rise of 10 from its previous position of #46 in the 2023 edition. Consistently leading as the top university in Africa and South Africa, UJ maintains its prestigious #1 spot on the continent and in the country. Additionally, UJ has again been recognised as the leading institution in South Africa and Africa for its exceptional contributions to poverty alleviation, securing the top position in Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1: No Poverty. Impressively, UJ now ranks #3 globally in this SDG category, highlighting its firm commitment to research and support initiatives aimed at assisting impoverished students and local communities.

This notable achievement highlights UJ’s dedication to addressing some of the world’s most critical challenges, including environmental sustainability, social inclusion, economic growth, and collaborative partnerships.