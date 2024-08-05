The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has consolidated its position among the leading institutions of higher learning in South Africa and on the African continent, soaring to its highest-ever global ranking in the global rankings. UJ secured a remarkable #36 position in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings released in May this year. This is quite a feat for a university, considering that this year’s rankings included 1,963 institutions, an increase of 372 from the previous year.
The University’s standing in these global rankings marks a significant rise of 10 from its previous position of #46 in the 2023 edition. Consistently leading as the top university in Africa and South Africa, UJ maintains its prestigious #1 spot on the continent and in the country. Additionally, UJ has again been recognised as the leading institution in South Africa and Africa for its exceptional contributions to poverty alleviation, securing the top position in Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1: No Poverty. Impressively, UJ now ranks #3 globally in this SDG category, highlighting its firm commitment to research and support initiatives aimed at assisting impoverished students and local communities.
This notable achievement highlights UJ’s dedication to addressing some of the world’s most critical challenges, including environmental sustainability, social inclusion, economic growth, and collaborative partnerships.
UJ’s performance across individual SDGs is commendable, achieving top 100 rankings in six SDGs:
#3 for SDG 1: No Poverty
#6 for SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth
#13 for SDG 5: Gender Equality
#46 for SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities
#53 for SDG 4: Quality Education
#93 for SDG 2: Zero Hunger
Additionally, UJ’s rankings for other SDGs are as follows:
101-200 for SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy
101-200 for SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production
201-300 for SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure
201-300 for SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals
301-400 for SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation
301-400 for SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions
401-600 for SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities
401-600 for SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being
401-600 for SDG 13: Climate Action
Apart from its impressive showing in THE Impact Ranking, UJ has also continues its strong performance in the QS World University Rankings, maintaining its position among the top 350 globally. UJ is also recognised as the most improved African institution over the past five years. Earlier, THE Young University Rankings named UJ as the leading university in South Africa and Africa among institutions under 50 years old.
This recognition of UJ in the various global rankings highlights the University’s rapid growth and outstanding potential in the global academic arena. Despite its relatively short history of 20 years of existence, UJ has demonstrated exceptional progress, challenging well-established institutions, some of which have more than a century of legacy, says Letlhokwa George Mpedi, UJ Vice-Chancellor and Principal.
“The University remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing societal challenges through research and knowledge production. “Our progress is not just about numbers and figures; it’s all about the positive and lasting impact we have on our students and the broader society.”