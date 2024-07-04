Share

UK exit poll predicts just 131 seats for the Conservative Party

After 14 years in power, the U.K.'s Conservative Party is set to win only 131 seats, compared to 410 for center-left Labour, according to exit polls. If the prediction proves true, it would be the second-biggest win for the Labour Party and the Conservatives' biggest loss in history. Keep up with the latest developments on our live blog: https://cnb.cx/3XLm2Lv #CNBC #UKElection2024

Thu, 04 Jul 2024 22:34:54 GMT