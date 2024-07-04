Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

UK exit poll predicts just 131 seats for the Conservative Party

After 14 years in power, the U.K.‘s Conservative Party is set to win only 131 seats, compared to 410 for center-left Labour, according to exit polls. If the prediction proves true, it would be the second-biggest win for the Labour Party and the Conservatives’ biggest loss in history. Keep up with the latest developments on our live blog: https://cnb.cx/3XLm2Lv #CNBC #UKElection2024 ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Thu, 04 Jul 2024 22:34:54 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top