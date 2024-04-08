The UK’s High Commissioner to South Africa Antony Phillipson said the funding through Globeleq, is part of the UK’s $1.8 billion commitment to finance South Africa’s renewables programme under the country’s Just Energy Transition Partnership. Globeleq is majority owned by British International Investment, the UK’s development finance arm.

“This is a significant investment in South Africa’s future,” Phillipson told CNBC Africa. “This will be the biggest standalone battery energy storage system anywhere in Africa and it will also make, as you say, a really significant contribution, I think, to South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.”