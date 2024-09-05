A growing debt crisis across the 1 billion-strong continent has seen a conflagration of civil unrest in recent months, after protests in Kenya, where police clashed with demonstrators rallying against proposed tax hikes, inspired people to take to the streets in Nigeria and Uganda over the cost of living.

African nations have been seeking to restructure their debts through a rework architecture designed by the G20 called the ‘Common Framework,’ but the scheme did not as expected expedite talks between a myriad of leaders from Chinese state-owned banks to London-based asset managers and New York banks.