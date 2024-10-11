Professionals and businesspeople want technology that meets and adapts to their ever-evolving needs, and the new AI-powered Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is here to deliver on that. With its sleek design, advanced features, and impeccable multitasking capabilities, it promises to revolutionise business mobility and set new standards in how we work on the go.
With the Galaxy Z Fold6, Samsung has opened the next chapter of Galaxy AI by leveraging its most versatile and flexible form factor perfectly designed to maximise AI capabilities and significantly enhance productivity. This device is not just a smartphone; it’s like having the slimmest, thinnest, and smartest PC in your pocket. So whether you’re in the office, travelling, or working remotely, the Z Fold6 empowers you to stay connected and productive in an ever-demanding environment.
Sporting a stunning 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display that unfolds to provide a tablet-like experience, the Galaxy Z Fold6 allows users to multitask with ease. With an HD+ resolution, the display ensures crisp visuals for presentations, documents, and video conferences, a transformative design for those on-the-go. It also features a 6.3-inch cover display, which is perfect for quick notifications and essential tasks without the need to unfold the device.
Engineered to boost productivity, a Z Fold6 feature tailored for this is the improved taskbar that mimics a traditional PC setup, allowing users to pin their favourite apps for quick access. This feature makes navigating between apps seamless, enabling users to work more efficiently. A newly added Composer[i] from Samsung Keyboard generates suggested text based on simple keywords for email and supported social media apps. For social media in particular, the Composer creates text that reflects your tone by analysing previous posts. Additionally, the S Pen experience is expanded further meeting with Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold6’s screen.
Galaxy AI has also enhanced barrier-free communication on the Galaxy Z Fold6. Maximising its unique dual screen form factor, Interpreter comes with a new conversation mode that enables both parties to conveniently view translations on the main and cover screens for more natural interactions. It also offers one-way translation, so you can easily understand when listening during lectures or any other type of presentation. Live Translate, which translates phone calls directly on your device in real-time, is also now being extended beyond Samsung’s own native calling app to a selection of popular third-party apps.
Imagine you’re a project manager in the middle of a busy day. You receive an email that requires immediate attention. Instead of pulling out your laptop, you can quickly glance at the cover display for an overview. After responding to the email, you can then unfold the device and access multiple applications simultaneously. Picture a video call with your team on one side, while reviewing project documents on the other. The Galaxy Z Fold6’s Flex Mode allows you to set the device at a comfortable angle, enabling hands-free video calls—ideal for discussing plans with your team without needing to hold the device.
Powered by the latest Snapdragon processor, the Galaxy Z Fold6 ensures lightning-fast performance that can handle resource-intensive applications, such as video editing software and heavy multitasking. Its robust battery life is designed to keep you productive throughout the day, allowing you to navigate your work commitments without worrying about running out of power.