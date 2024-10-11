With the Galaxy Z Fold6, Samsung has opened the next chapter of Galaxy AI by leveraging its most versatile and flexible form factor perfectly designed to maximise AI capabilities and significantly enhance productivity. This device is not just a smartphone; it’s like having the slimmest, thinnest, and smartest PC in your pocket. So whether you’re in the office, travelling, or working remotely, the Z Fold6 empowers you to stay connected and productive in an ever-demanding environment.

Sporting a stunning 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display that unfolds to provide a tablet-like experience, the Galaxy Z Fold6 allows users to multitask with ease. With an HD+ resolution, the display ensures crisp visuals for presentations, documents, and video conferences, a transformative design for those on-the-go. It also features a 6.3-inch cover display, which is perfect for quick notifications and essential tasks without the need to unfold the device.