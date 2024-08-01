The African Development Bank Group (AFDB) notes that East Africa is set to grow at a projected 5.1% in 2024 and 5.7% in 2025. The projected growth acceleration of 1.6% in 2024 from 3.5% in 2023 reflects the anticipated strong economic performance of countries in the region, with seven economies projected to grow 5% or more in 2024. The region has relatedly seen an increase in its contribution to the continent’s broader economic growth. According to the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), the region contributed 14% in 2018 and 17% in 2022. This is expected to grow to a projected 29% by 2040.

The East African economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience, buoyed by its diversification efforts, innovative spirit, and collaborative mindset. This region, a shiny jewel in the African crown, has invested heavily in infrastructure development through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs). Through the concerted infrastructure investment, we have encouragingly seen a progressive move from traditional debt-led infrastructure projects to a joint approach that is cognisant of all parties. We also believe that this is the best way to ensure development that best serves the communities who benefit and use the infrastructure that is built. In a recent example of this collaborative approach, Stanbic Bank Kenya, as part of the Standard Bank Group, along with MiDA Advisors, announced a partnership with Acorn Holdings, a renowned real estate developer, to facilitate a USD$700 million Kenya Shilling (KES) equivalent in long-term blended finance commitments for green, affordable student housing in Kenya. Upon approval, the transaction will comprise up to USD$180 million commitment from the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and comprise raising funds from Kenyan Capital markets as well, deepening the positive impact of the transaction of the Kenyan Capital Markets and providing an opportunity for investors to participate in this opportunity. The collaboration will result in the construction of 35 certified green housing projects, creating approximately 48,000 new student beds over the next 10 years, making it the single largest investment into student housing in Africa. The initiative will create an estimated 15,000 direct jobs and 35,000 indirect jobs.