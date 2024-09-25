Share

Unlocking Africa’s food systems potential

Join CNBC Africa on this special episode of Doing Business in Rwanda as we explore the transformative power of regional collaboration, investment, and trade in Africa's food systems. Featuring expert insights from the Africa Food System Forum, we delve into the opportunities, challenges, and innovations shaping the continent's agricultural landscape. From sustainable agriculture to food security, don't miss this compelling discussion on the future of Africa's food systems.

