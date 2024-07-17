Yet current investment still falls far short of demand. According to the African Development Bank, the continent has a $100 billion annual shortfall in infrastructure financing. This infrastructure gap is not only impacting lives today, but also significantly curtailing the continent’s potential for economic, entrepreneurial, and developmental progress. The African Union estimates that inadequate infrastructure has led to the reduction of national economic growth by 2% annually in most African countries and as much as 40% reduction in industrial productivity.

If we manage to close this gap, we unlock the immense potential of infrastructure – and especially sustainable infrastructure – to drive growth and development on the continent. There is a real desire amongst state-owned companies (SOCs) to do so, and an increasing awareness amongst investors of the alignment of interests that opportunities in African infrastructure represent.