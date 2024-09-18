I recently had the honor of attending the Second Indonesia-Africa Forum, a gathering that celebrates the deep and enduring bonds between our regions and allows us to discuss, as friends and partners committed to a future of solidarity and inclusive development, the best ways in which we can chart a new course for our future cooperation.
We know that the potential of our regions is immense. We also know that by working together, we can achieve far more than we can alone.
The partnership between Indonesia and Africa has deep roots – It goes back to the historic 1955 Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung. That conference brought together leaders from our newly independent nations, united in their resolve to oppose colonialism, assert our sovereignty, and build a fairer world, at a time when we risked being crushed by superpower rivalry.
The Bandung Conference laid the foundation for the Non-Aligned Movement and later the New Asian-African Strategic Partnership (NAASP). And there is a certain symmetry between 1955 and 2024.
Once again, we need to join forces in order to guarantee our interests.
The struggle we face today is one of economic development and global influence. It is about ensuring a better quality of life for our people and being active participants in global decision-making, not merely subjects of decisions made by others. This shared objective—to create a fairer world where the voices of the Global South are respected—is central to our partnership.
The economic relationship between Indonesia and Africa has grown significantly. Trade reached USD 7.66 billion in 2016. However, this figure represents only a fraction of the potential that exists.
By comparison, trade between the US and China exceeds USD 600 billion annually. So clearly, there is much more that we can, and must do.
Africa is home to some of the world’s fastest-growing economies and a young population set to become the largest workforce globally by 2034.
Indonesia, with its strategic location, abundant natural resources, and vibrant economy, is projected to become the fourth-largest economy in the world by 2050.
The question we must ask ourselves is this – How can we elevate our economic partnership to new heights?
The first and most important part of the answer to this question is that we must invest in our people; they are our greatest resource and by prioritizing vocational training, higher education, and knowledge exchange programs, we can equip our young people with the skills they need to thrive in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.
In Indonesia, we have seen the transformative power of education and skills training in driving economic development – One of the flagship initiatives I proposed during the electoral campaign for President of Indonesia, which I intend to begin implementing from the moment I assume that position, is the provision of free and nutritious school lunches for Indonesian children.
This is not just a social and moral measure; it is above all else, a long-term investment in our people, because by ensuring that our children are well-nourished and able to focus on their studies, we can significantly improve educational outcomes and create a more skilled generation of Indonesians, those who enjoy better living standards than today.
Second, infrastructure – Investment in infrastructure, roads, ports, energy, and telecommunications, is essential to facilitate trade, attract investment, and improve the quality of life for our citizens. Indonesia’s experience in infrastructure development offers valuable lessons for all developing countries, and we are eager to share these lessons with our African partners. By working together, we can build the infrastructure needed for sustainable development and economic growth.
Here, blended finance presents a unique opportunity. By combining public and private sector funds, we can mobilize significant capital for these crucial projects.
Indonesia is committed to promoting blended finance initiatives to attract private investment for sustainable development projects, particularly through the G20 Bali Global Blended Finance Alliance. This alliance aims to scale blended finance for developing countries, modernize the development finance system, and foster South-South cooperation to support climate action and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Innovation and entrepreneurship are also key drivers of economic growth. We must foster a culture of innovation and support start-ups and small businesses. By fostering innovation and creating a dynamic economic environment, we can generate jobs, boost productivity, and drive sustainable development.
Finally, we must strengthen our trade relations.
It is high time to expand and deepen traditional trade partnerships in areas such as mining, oil and gas, while also exploring new opportunities for cooperation in areas like the digital economy, renewable energy, and sustainable agriculture. By enhancing trade and investment flows between our regions, we can create more jobs, boost economic growth, and improve the livelihoods of our people.
As we work towards these objectives, it is important to recognize the need once again for a fair global economy, one where the concerns and needs of the Global South are respected.
For too long, the Global South has been marginalized in global economic decision-making, and our voices have not been adequately heard. We must advocate for reforms in international financial institutions, promote fair trade practices, and ensure that our voices are heard in global economic forums.
Additionally, we must push for reform in global governance structures, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to better represent the realities of the 21st century.
The current structure often sidelines the voices of the Global South, leaving our concerns underrepresented in global decision-making processes. It is time for the Security Council to include permanent seats for countries from Africa, Asia, and Latin America, ensuring that our perspectives and interests are adequately represented and fostering a more democratic and equitable global order.
Indonesia is committed to advocating for the interests of the Global South and promoting a fairer global economy. By working together, we can ensure that the concerns and necessities of our regions are respected and that we are not mere spectators in a world where decisions are often made by others without considering our interests.
The Second Indonesia-Africa Forum served as a powerful reminder of the enduring bonds that unite our regions and the immense potential for cooperation and growth.
Together, Indonesia and Africa can grow our weight in international relations and ensure that our voices are heard on the global stage.
Let us seize this moment to work together and build a brighter future for all.