We know that the potential of our regions is immense. We also know that by working together, we can achieve far more than we can alone.

The partnership between Indonesia and Africa has deep roots – It goes back to the historic 1955 Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung. That conference brought together leaders from our newly independent nations, united in their resolve to oppose colonialism, assert our sovereignty, and build a fairer world, at a time when we risked being crushed by superpower rivalry.