According to a joint statement released by the governments of South Africa and China during FOCAC 2024, the two countries agreed to elevate their partnership into a comprehensive strategic cooperative relationship focused on balancing trade, a key input into industrialization, technological innovation, and sustainable growth. In respect of the latter, South Africa’s investment opportunities in the renewable energy, green hydrogen as well as energy storage, all of which have been identified as sunrise sectors with the potential to massively contribute to South Africa’s GDP and job creation capabilities were highlighted as areas of investment by the South African government.

This is because of China’s proven track record in these areas; presently China is the largest producer and consumer of hydrogen. It is also at the forefront of electric vehicles and battery production with its electric vehicles already making headway in Europe. This fast-evolving sector provides an opportunity not just for South Africa, but the Continent as a whole, given the natural endowments found in Africa and their essential input into the production of fuel cell and electric vehicles as well as green hydrogen. In order for this opportunity to be realized and more importantly, for the opportunity to translate into the growth prospects envisaged for the Continent and the country, a market such as China is key in supporting South Africa’s ambition to realize its green technology capabilities. Without a doubt, forums such as the FOCAC are of benefit to South Africa in accessing the Chinese market, not just from an investment perspective but from a consumption market as well.