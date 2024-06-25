The group’s “Dollar Dominance Monitor” said the dollar continued to dominate foreign reserve holdings, trade invoicing, and currency transactions globally and its role as the primary global reserve currency was secure in the near and medium term.

Dollar dominance — the outsized role of the U.S. dollar in the world economy — has been strengthened recently given the robust U.S. economy, tighter monetary policy and heightened geopolitical risks, even as economic fragmentation has strengthened a push by BRICS countries to shift into other international and reserve currencies.