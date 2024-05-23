Kenya would be the first sub-Saharan African country to receive the designation, reflecting Washington’s drive to deepen relations with the East African nation, which has long also had close relations with Russia and China.

As he welcomed Ruto to the White House for a meeting with business executives, Biden told reporters he planned to visit Africa in February, following the U.S. presidential election. The two leaders will meet again in the Oval Office on Thursday, followed by a joint news conference and a state dinner.