Meet Entrepreneur Mhlengi Ngcobo

In the face of adversity, Ngcobo sees opportunity – the basis of his entrepreneurship journey and the motto that he wishes to spread, especially amongst the youth of South Africa where unemployment rates are highest amongst persons between the ages of 18 and 35. Over the last two years, Ngcobo, through the CoffeeMM Academy, has presented Entrepreneurship Courses at nine low-income high schools in and around Stellenbosch and Cape Town to over 300 learners, directly addressing the economic crisis and decreased morale that youth unemployment causes. The curriculum takes learners through the steps of starting their businesses firstly by identifying problems they see around them and then empowering them with the skills and knowledge to change their situations, despite the lack of opportunities or support that they might face. Learners are then challenged to work in groups to come up with solutions to the identified problems and turn the solutions into a profitable business.

A fundamental teaching of the Entrepreneurship Course is to urge students to take the pain points in their lives and to use them as ideas for their business – mimicking Ngcobo’s entrepreneurship history. During his high school career, Ngcobo was diagnosed with young hypertension and prescribed to limit his caffeine intake. In pursuit of understanding this diagnosis, Ngcobo sought to understand the science of caffeine, developing a keen interest in coffee in the process and empowering him with the knowledge of how to keep hypertension at bay while still enjoying his daily brew. Furthermore, when completing a project management module at Stellenbosch University, he decided to focus on developing a coffee roastery, building on his passion for coffee without knowing that the knowledge gained would soon become advantageous.