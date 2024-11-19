Visa’s commitment to fintech continues with 3rd cohort of Visa Africa Fintech Accelerator

Amid this rapid digital evolution, fintech continues to be the leading vertical for investment within the broader African tech landscape. Since 2000, African fintechs have cumulatively raised $6 billion in equity financing, reflecting strong investor confidence in a sector expected to reach $65 billion in revenue by 2030 – a 13-fold increase from 2021. Despite a global slowdown in fintech funding in the past year, the long-term forecast for Africa appears optimistic, driven by a young and tech-savvy demographic that creates fertile ground for fintech solutions, coupled with an increasingly supportive ecosystem.

Recognizing this vast potential, the Visa Africa Fintech Accelerator program continues its commitment to uplifting fintech. Since its inception in 2023, the Accelerator has enabled up to 45 startups a year to take part in an intensive 12-week program offering mentorship, resources, and opportunities to secure funding, reflecting Visa’s mission to champion fintech solutions across industries.