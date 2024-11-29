This weekend, Visit Rwanda is showcasing its unique and sustainable tourism experiences at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024. Located in the F1 FanZone, the booth highlights Rwanda’s vibrant culture, warm hospitality, and breathtaking landscapes.
The activation also shines a spotlight on the upcoming FIA Awards 2024, set to take place in Kigali this December. Formula 1 fans can learn about exclusive travel packages and experiences tailored for the event, highlighting Rwanda as the host of this prestigious gathering.
Led by the Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Convention Bureau, the Rwandan delegation includes representatives from RwandAir and the Rwandan Embassy in Qatar, and the Rwanda Motorsport Federation promoting Rwanda’s tourism and investment opportunities.
Visitors to the booth can enjoy premium Rwandan coffee, and insights into attractions like mountain gorilla trekking, luxury eco-lodges, and the country’s commitment to sustainable tourism.
“Rwanda’s presence at the Qatar Grand Prix underscores our dedication to promoting sustainable tourism globally. We invite Formula 1 fans to explore the incredible experiences Rwanda has to offer, especially during the FIA Awards this December,” said Janet Karemera, CEO of the Rwanda Convention Bureau.