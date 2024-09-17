Share

We need to work together to tackle climate change, says Commonwealth Secretary-General

Climate is the top of the agenda at the upcoming Commonwealth leaders' meeting, says Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, in an interview with CNBC's Tania Bryer. The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 56 independent countries. The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2024 (CHOGM) will take place in Apia, Samoa from 21-26 October 2024. Leaders of Commonwealth countries meet every two years to discuss global economic, environmental and security challenges. Watch the full interview on The CNBC Conversation here: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2024/09/12/the-commonwealthas-secretary-general-in-conversation.html

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 15:21:47 GMT