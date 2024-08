Share

Welcome address by ABN Group’s Rakesh Wahi at the 10th Annual Future of Education Summit

In his welcome address to attendees of the 10th Future of Education Summit, Dr Rakesh Wahi, Co-Founder of the ABN Group and Founder of the FOE, summarises how the purpose of education has evolved until the current context dominated by technology and disruption. He elaborates about this year's theme: Education Renaissance: Charting a Sustainable Future for Africa. #FOE2024

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 10:19:31 GMT