    What A U.S. Economy Under Trump Will Look Like

    President-elect Donald Trump, is set to inherit the world’s leading economy. On the campaign trail, he offered many ideas for the future. One plan called for leaving about 93 million Americans off the hook for at least part of their income taxes. Trump has also called for tariffs of 10% to 20% on imports arriving in the U.S and a 60% to 100% tariff on Chinese goods. His plan to deport undocumented people could also have a far reaching economic impact. So, what’s in store now that Americans have cast their vote? [00:48-02:31] Chapter 1: Inflation [02:31-03:46] Chapter 2: Cutting taxes [03:46-04:57] Chapter 3: Tariffs [04:57-05:54] Chapter 4: Deportations Produced and Edited by: Carlos Waters Senior Producer: Shawn Baldwin Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Economic Club of Chicago, Getty Images Additional Sources: American Enterprise Institute, Congressional Budget Office, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, Federal Reserve
    Sat, 09 Nov 2024 17:00:02 GMT

