Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

What are the economics of war?

Last March, Thierry Breton, the EU's commissioner for internal market, advocated for a shift of the European defense industry toward a war economy. Europe is facing an "existential threat," he said, as the Commission announced a new defense strategic plan, with a minimum of €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) subsidy to boost the continent's war machine. Nations are investing in their armed forces too. In Germany, arms maker Rheinmetall inaugurated a new factory in February that will produce artillery ammunition, explosives and rockets. Aerospace and defense company Kongsberg also opened a new anti-ship and cruise missile manufacturing plant in Norway last June. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, military expenditure reached a peak of $2.4 trillion in 2023, the highest year-on-year rise since 2009. Watch the video above to learn more about the economics of war.  #CNBC #CNBCExplains ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Tue, 13 Aug 2024 11:00:58 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top