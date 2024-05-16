WHY IS A MAJORITY IMPORTANT?

If the ANC gets less than 50% support it would have to seek one or more coalition partners to govern Africa’s most industrialised economy. The new parliament will choose South Africa’s next president.

The new government will set fiscal and economic policy for the coming five years, and investors want to see if the next administration is likely to tack sharply left, head in a more business-friendly direction or prevail with the status quo of slow reforms.