In the spirit of collaborating for growth, shortly after his appointment the Minister reached out to BLSA and its members, among others, requesting that we share high-level issues faced by big business. There were few surprises – the challenges and frustrations that have accumulated over years of stagnant economic growth and alarming de-industrialisation have been repeatedly highlighted by BLSA.

But our members, which include some of South Africa’s biggest employers, have also made sensible, practical recommendations, and it was encouraging to see the alignment coming through in the Minister’s Budget Vote speech and those of his deputies.