    What does lab-grown meat look, smell and taste like?

    It might look like a normal steak, but this product by Ivy Farm Technologies is actually made with 10% cultivated meat and 90% plant protein. Cultivated meat is made by a process of extracting cells from an animal and “feeding” it a nutrient-rich solution. These cells grow and multiply. They are then put in a bioreactor — which is a large tank — to continue to grow. The end product is like a paste, which Ivy Farm said can be mixed with real meat or other plant proteins to create a variety of products. Watch CNBC technology correspondent Arjun Kharpal's full report here: https://cnb.cx/3VIsfpu #CNBC #LabGrownMeat #Technology ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Wed, 18 Dec 2024 16:30:13 GMT

