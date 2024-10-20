CNBC Logo
    What Happened To 23andMe?

    23andMe was one of the hottest startups of the 2000s, once valued at $6 billion. The company’s DNA test kits became a viral sensation and powerful research tool for those hoping to learn more about their ancestry and health. But today, it has lost 98% of its value and is on the verge of being delisted from the Nasdaq after all independent board members resigned, citing frustration with founder Anne Wojcicki’s “strategic differences” in her vision for the company. Meanwhile, 23andMe is sitting on the world’s largest genetic database that it once hoped to leverage for drug development. So what will happen to all that DNA data, and can Wojcicki save the company from collapse by taking it private? Watch the video to find out more. Chapters: 00:41 – The early days 04:31 – Going public Produced by: Merritt Enright Edited by: Nora Rappaport Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Additional Footage: 23andMe, Getty Images
    Sun, 20 Oct 2024 16:00:59 GMT

