What it takes to chase the Olympic dream

"If you don't aim for the top, then what are you doing in the sport?" Speed skaters Willem Murray and Freddie Polak have been racing each other on the ice since they were five years old. They hope their dedication to their sport will bag them Olympic medals in the near future. Find out how athletes try to reach the peak of their disciplines by watching the linked video.

Sun, 18 Aug 2024 14:00:43 GMT