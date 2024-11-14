CNBC Logo
    What Private Equity Will Mean For The NFL

    In August 2024, NFL owners voted in favor of allowing private equity firms to invest in teams for the first time in its storied history. It was a long time coming as peer leagues such as the MLB, the NBA and the NHL began accepting minority-share investment by private equity firms beginning in 2019. Average NFL team valuations have soared to $6.49 billion, largely thanks to the enormous media rights deals they have signed, which are worth 85% more than the previously inked deal. And private equity wants a share in the growth. The Miami Dolphins are allegedly the first NFL team to be in advanced talks to sell a minority stake to private equity firm, Ares Management. Chapters: 1:10 – Breakdown 2:48 – In action 6:41 – Future Produced and Edited by: Christian Nunley Animation: Christina Locopo and Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Thu, 14 Nov 2024 17:00:12 GMT

