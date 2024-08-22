Share

What The Rise Of Fake Job Listings Says About The Job Market

Ghost jobs are on the rise, even as the U.S. labor market appears healthy. While data suggests a tight job market, many workers still struggle to find employment, revealing a gap between statistics and reality. Interestingly, the rise of ghost job listings may play a significant role in this disconnect. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:21 Chapter 1 - Rise of ghost jobs 3:58 Chapter 2 - The job market 6:44 Chapter 3 - Spotting ghost jobs 10:00 Chapter 2 - What’s next? Produced by: Anuz Thapa Edited by: Tim Hurt Narration by: Jordan Smith Animation by: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images

Thu, 22 Aug 2024 16:00:00 GMT