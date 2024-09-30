Share

What’s China doing in AI?

American companies including Nvidia, Google and OpenAI are leading the artificial intelligence boom, but Chinese companies are developing their own products and services in a bid to catch up. CNBC's Tom Chitty and Arjun Kharpal discuss the state of China's AI landscape and if the country's tech firms can compete with the U.S.

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 14:00:29 GMT