Share

Who is Thailand’s new prime minister?

Who is Thailand's new prime minister? 37 years-old, married with two children, Paetongtarn Shinawatra is the youngest Thai PM. She's also the fourth member of the Shinawatra clan to become leader of the country. Her father, billionaire and tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra was ousted by a coup in 2006. ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Sat, 17 Aug 2024 06:00:11 GMT