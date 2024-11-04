Share

Why 27 U.S. States Are Going Broke

27 state governments lack the necessary cash on hand to pay their bills, according to researchers. The debts largely relate to the public pension system, which provides lifetime benefits to state and local government employees. $800b in federal aid during the pandemic obfuscated the long-term challenges of states. As that extra aid expires, even economically powerful states have to tighten their budgets. That could mean more tax hikes or cuts to public services like education and transportation. Chapters: [01:25-03:39] Chapter 1: Revenue boom [03:39-06:07] Chapter 2: Pensions [06:07-08:45] Chapter 3: Emerging risks [08:45-11:25] Chapter 4: Stress Tests Produced and Edited by: Carlos Waters Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson, Shawn Baldwin Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Getty Images Additional Sources: Associated Press, Charles Schwab, Committee For Responsible Budgets, Congressional Budget Office, Equable, Federal Reserve, Illinois Comptroller, Maryland Dept. of Transportation, New Mexico State Legislature, National Association of State Budget Officers, National Council of State Legislatures, Reason Foundation, Rutgers University, The Pew Charitable Trusts, S&P Global, Tax Policy Center, Treasury Department, Truth in Accounting, U.S. Senate, WalletHub, Washington State Department of Retirement Systems

Mon, 04 Nov 2024 17:00:18 GMT