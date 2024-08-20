Share

Why Airlines Like American Are Scrambling To Make Engines Last Longer

A jet engine is the most important part of a commercial airplane. And repairing them has become a $58 billion dollar business. (Source: AeroDynamic Advisory) A commercial jet engine is a complex, expensive machine, made up of thousands of parts. Engines typically stay in service for about 30 years and need to be taken off wing and overhauled roughly every 5-8 years. An engine overhaul can range from $4-15 million dollars. The process involves disassembling it and replacing all the worn or damaged parts like blades which can cost up to $30,000 a piece. While passengers are flying in record numbers, manufacturing and supply chain problems have persisted post-pandemic. Boeing and Airbus delays on new aircraft have forced some airlines to fly older planes longer to keep up with demand. And the after market has been booming for older engines. Demand for old engines, coupled with an engine recall has led to long delays in maintenance shops. Before the supply chain issues, a typical narrowbody engine took 60-75 days to overhaul and that time has gone up in some cases to over 200 days. While hundreds of airlines use outside companies, legacy carriers like Delta and American Airlines perform engine maintenance in-house. American said it’s on track to increase engine overhauls by 60% compared to past year. CNBC traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma to get an inside look at how it works and explores the outlook for the market. Chapters: 2:06 How engines work 3:23 Engine market 5:40 How engines are maintained 9:35 Supply chain problems Produced, shot and edited by: Erin Black Animations by: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Editorial Support: Leslie Josephs

