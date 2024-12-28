Share

Why Amazon, Microsoft, Google And Meta Are Investing In Nuclear Power

Tech leaders are exploring nuclear power as a solution to the massive energy needs of their data centers, sustainability challenges, and the growing demands of their AI initiatives. SMRs, a new type of nuclear reactor, are gaining attention for their ability to provide round-the-clock power with minimal emissions. As some of the largest energy users, major tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Meta are investing in these reactors, which could play a key role in global energy transformation. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 0:53 Chapter 1. Data centers and the need for power 3:02 Chapter 2. Tech’s big nuclear bets 6:56 Chapter 3. Opposition 9:10 Chapter 4: Nuclear’s path forward Produced and Edited by: Bradley Hoppenstein Animation by: Jason Reginato, Josh Kalven Lead Producer: Anuz Thapa VP, Executive Producer: Kamelia Angelova Additional Footage: Getty Images, NBC

