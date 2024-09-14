CNBC Logo
Why Americans Are Going Back to Chili’s

Chili’s Grill and Bar is a casual dining chain that took America by storm in the early 2000s. From 2000-2008, its U.S. store count nearly doubled. But in the decade following the Great Recession, the nostalgic brand fell out of favor as sales grew stagnant and its store count declined. With the help of recent CEO, Kevin Hochman, parent company, Brinker International, has generated a record high $4.4 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2024. Watch the video to find out how the company has staged a comeback. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:23 Chapter 1. Losing its way 3:45 Chapter 2. Making a comeback 7:05 Chapter 3. Focusing on value Produced, Edited and Shot by: Ryan Baker Additional Camera by: Mickey Todiwala, Natalie Rice, Eric Clark Animation by: Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Editorial Support: Amelia Lucas, Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Brinker International, Getty Images
Sat, 14 Sep 2024 16:00:34 GMT

