Why Americans Love Iced Coffee

Americans spent more than $17 billion on iced coffee, cold brew and frozen coffee drinks in 2023, which is doubled the amount spent in 2016. The largest U.S. coffeehouse chain, Starbucks, reported that cold drinks accounted for 76% of its beverage sales in its fiscal 2024 third quarter. The National Coffee Association found that cold coffee is most popular amongst Gen Z and Millennial consumers. Experts say that Americans are more experimental with their tastes than some other parts of the world. Watch the video to learn why so many young people are opting for iced coffees. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:10 Chapter 1: Tastemakers 3:15 Chapter 2: Demographic differences Produced and Shot by: Ryan Baker Edited by: Andrea Miller Additional Camera: Natalie Rice Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Camera: Natalie Rice Additional Footage: Getty Images, Dunkin’

Tue, 19 Nov 2024 17:00:16 GMT