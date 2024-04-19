Share
Why Apple is betting big on India
Apple has sought to boost its presence in India in terms of physical stores and iPhone manufacturing. But can India become Apple's next China? 0:15 - Welcome 3:20 - Stat of the week 3:32 - Why is Apple looking outside of China? 5:34 - The cost and risks of shifting supply chains 11:24 - India as a tech hub 14:24 - India's smartphone market 18:53 - Can Vietnam compete with India? 22:13 - Should China be concerned? 26:11 - Stat of the week reveal
Fri, 19 Apr 2024 09:45:02 GMT
