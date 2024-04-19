Markets
Why Apple is betting big on India

Apple has sought to boost its presence in India in terms of physical stores and iPhone manufacturing. But can India become Apple's next China? See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info. 0:15 - Welcome 3:20 - Stat of the week 3:32 - Why is Apple looking outside of China? 5:34 - The cost and risks of shifting supply chains 11:24 - India as a tech hub 14:24 - India's smartphone market 18:53 - Can Vietnam compete with India? 22:13 - Should China be concerned? 26:11 - Stat of the week reveal
Fri, 19 Apr 2024 09:45:02 GMT

