CNBC Logo
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Why ChatGPT Creator OpenAI Is Having A Make Or Break Moment

In the next few months, ChatGPT-creator OpenAI will face some of its biggest tests yet. A high-profile partnership with Apple now that ChatGPT is built into the iPhone 16, It has a more than a $100 billion valuation and interest from big-name investors. It’s going through a restructuring of its complex hybrid for-profit and nonprofit structure, and GPT-5 is still on the line. It’s a tall ask for a company that’s seen a bumpy ride to the top and a divisive CEO. Can Sam Altman lead OpenAI into the big leagues? CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa has the story. Chapters: 00:54 Intro - Why OpenAI’s next phase will be its toughest 00:59 Chapter 1 - The stage is set 6:39 Chapter 2 - The man behind the curtain 8:37 Chapter 3 - The next act Anchor: Deirdre Bosa Produced by: Jasmine Wu, Laura Batchelor, Drew Troast Edited by: Nic Golden Henry Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt
Sun, 15 Sep 2024 16:00:36 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top