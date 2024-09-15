Share

Why ChatGPT Creator OpenAI Is Having A Make Or Break Moment

In the next few months, ChatGPT-creator OpenAI will face some of its biggest tests yet. A high-profile partnership with Apple now that ChatGPT is built into the iPhone 16, It has a more than a $100 billion valuation and interest from big-name investors. It’s going through a restructuring of its complex hybrid for-profit and nonprofit structure, and GPT-5 is still on the line. It’s a tall ask for a company that’s seen a bumpy ride to the top and a divisive CEO. Can Sam Altman lead OpenAI into the big leagues? CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa has the story. Chapters: 00:54 Intro - Why OpenAI’s next phase will be its toughest 00:59 Chapter 1 - The stage is set 6:39 Chapter 2 - The man behind the curtain 8:37 Chapter 3 - The next act Anchor: Deirdre Bosa Produced by: Jasmine Wu, Laura Batchelor, Drew Troast Edited by: Nic Golden Henry Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt

Sun, 15 Sep 2024 16:00:36 GMT