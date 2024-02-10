Markets
Why Direct-To-Consumer Companies Like Casper, Allbirds And Peloton Are All Struggling

The direct-to-consumer boom is coming to an end. A once bustling group of companies, backed by billions in venture capital funding, saw a record year for IPOs in 2021. Now, three years later, most of those direct-to-consumer companies still don't have a clear path to profitability. Now many of these so-called DTC darlings are being forced to reevaluate their business model to survive a shifting consumer landscape. Watch the video above to find out what happened to the DTC darlings of the 2010s and how the direct-to-consumer cohort is pivoting in the new decade. Chapters: 0:00-2:24 Intro 2:24-7:48 Misadventure Capitalism 7:49-11:23 The ad squeeze 11:23-14:59 A vision for the future 14:58 An exit strategy Producer: Devan Burris Editor: Kevin Heinz Animation: Christina Locopo and Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Camera: Gerry Miller and Mark Aster Additional footage: Getty
Sat, 10 Feb 2024 17:00:17 GMT

