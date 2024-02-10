Share
Why Direct-To-Consumer Companies Like Casper, Allbirds And Peloton Are All Struggling
The direct-to-consumer boom is coming to an end. A once bustling group of companies, backed by billions in venture capital funding, saw a record year for IPOs in 2021. Now, three years later, most of those direct-to-consumer companies still don't have a clear path to profitability. Now many of these so-called DTC darlings are being forced to reevaluate their business model to survive a shifting consumer landscape. Watch the video above to find out what happened to the DTC darlings of the 2010s and how the direct-to-consumer cohort is pivoting in the new decade. Chapters: 0:00-2:24 Intro 2:24-7:48 Misadventure Capitalism 7:49-11:23 The ad squeeze 11:23-14:59 A vision for the future 14:58 An exit strategy Producer: Devan Burris Editor: Kevin Heinz Animation: Christina Locopo and Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Camera: Gerry Miller and Mark Aster Additional footage: Getty
Sat, 10 Feb 2024 17:00:17 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.