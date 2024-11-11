CNBC Logo
    Why Dollar Stores Are Struggling

    Dollar General and Dollar Tree, which also owns Family Dollar, brought in about $70 billion combined in sales in fiscal 2023. Both companies have historically been Wall Street darlings, outperforming the broader market for much of the past decade. But the past two years have played out differently as the dollar store industry is facing an economic environment that has disproportionately affected the dollar store’s core, low-income consumer. Watch the video to find out why dollar stores are struggling. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:15 Chapter 1 - Inflationary pressure 4:55 Chapter 2 - Operational challenges 10:10 Chapter 3 - What’s next Produced and Edited by: Ryan Baker Animation: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Reporting: Melissa Repko Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Mon, 11 Nov 2024 17:00:19 GMT

