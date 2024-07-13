Markets
Why EV Leases Are So Cheap Right Now In The U.S.

Automakers are offering steep discounts on electric vehicles, and especially on leases. In the first three months of 2024, less than a quarter of car buyers leased vehicles, but more than a third of EV buyers did. By May, nearly 70% of customers getting EVs through dealerships were leased. But EV leasing is problematic for carmakers. While the discounts suggest automakers could be offsetting losses in their EV businesses, the resale values are especially low for them. Chapters: 00:57 Title card: Why EVs have a leasing problem 01:04 Chapter 1: Leasing and EVs 02:54 Chapter 2: Consumers and leasing 06:10 Chapter 3: Automakers and leasing 10:02 Chapter 4: Future of EV leasing Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Animation: Christina Locopo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Rivian, Tesla, Ford, GM, Hyundai, Polestar
Sat, 13 Jul 2024 16:00:39 GMT

