Why EV Tariffs Won’t Stop Chinese Cars
Today, China has the manufacturing capacity to supply half the world's cars. And it has its eyes on the United States. While there are already Chinese-owned brands available in the states, including Volvo, Polestar and Lotus, no true Chinese brands have arrived in the U.S. as of yet. Insiders say it's only a matter of time though. President Biden slapped Chinese automakers with stiff tariffs - effectively doubling the price of an imported EV May 2024. However, some insiders say tariffs may not be that effective in the long run, and may even do more harm than good. Chapters: 0:00 - 01:45 Introduction - Why EV tariffs won't stop Chinese cars 01:53 Chapter 1- World’s biggest producer - 05:21 Chapter 2 - Tariffs 08:44 Chapter 3 - Alternatives Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Animation: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, BYD, Polestar, Volvo, Geely, Tesla, Toyota, Honda
Wed, 05 Jun 2024 16:00:17 GMT
