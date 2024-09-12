Share

Why Everyone Is Flocking To North Carolina’s Tech Hub

North Carolina’s Research Triangle - the area between Chapel Hill, Raleigh and Durham - has become one of the country's fastest growing tech hubs largely thanks to its access to talent from some of the top universities in the country (Duke, North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State) and low cost of living. The state’s pro-business environment and low taxes have attracted tech giants like Meta, Apple and Amazon investing billions in the area. In 2024, the state was ranked second on CNBC's America's Top States For Business list. Chapters: 1:33 Chapter 1. The rise of a region 5:27 Chapter 2. A pro-business state 9:10 Chapter 3. Downsides Produced and Shot by: Natalie Rice Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Additional Camera: Darren Geeter Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Narration by: Robert Ferris Animation: Jason Reginato Additional footage: Duke University, Getty Images, AP Photo, NBC News Additional sources: Redfin, Research Triangle Park Additional Editorial Support by: Emily Lorsch

Thu, 12 Sep 2024 16:00:55 GMT