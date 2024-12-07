CNBC Logo
    Why Facebook-Parent Meta Is Willing To Lose Billions On The Metaverse

    Facebook changed its name to Meta in October 2021 and CEO Mark Zuckerberg used the occasion to show the world his vision of a digital future of work and play accessible through a VR headset. Two months later the company launched its virtual universe, Horizon Worlds. Propelling the metaverse hype to an all-time high. But, as the rebranding to Meta hits its third anniversary, the metaverse seems to be stalled out. So what happened to the metaverse? Chapters: 00:00 - Intro 2:00 - Into the Metaverse 5:04 - Virtual reality check 8:08 - The long game Credits: Produced by: Devan Burris Edited by: Christian Nunley and Devan Burris Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animations: Christine Locopo Editorial Support: Jonathan Vanian Additional Footage: Getty Images, Fortnite, Roblox, Meta, Acquired, The Sandbox Game, Decentraland
    Sat, 07 Dec 2024 17:00:16 GMT

