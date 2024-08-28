Markets
Why Fast Food Chains Like McDonald’s, Wendy’s And Taco Bell Brought Back Value Meals

Fast food has become a luxury for many consumers who are constantly looking for deals and cheap meals. Many popular chains have noticed the pullback and have rolled out the return of value meals. These nostalgic menus offer select items for a cheap price and food chains hope it's a way to bring customers back and to spend on more items outside of the discounted food items. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:19 Chapter 1. The return of the value menu 2:44 Chapter 2. Franchisee pushback 4:17 Chapter 3. How long will it last? Produced by: DeLon Thornton Edited by: Darren Getter Graphics by: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt and Shawn Baldwin Additional Footage: Getty Images
Wed, 28 Aug 2024 16:00:08 GMT

