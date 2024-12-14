Share

Why Fast-Food Companies Are Going All In On Chicken Tenders

To counter slumping sales, fast-food companies are either bringing chicken tenders back to their menus or experimenting with how they're normally eaten, like putting them in a salad or in a wrap. Nearly 50% of fast-food operators carry chicken tenders, up 5.7% since 2019. In October, struggling chicken chain and Yum Brands subsidiary KFC launched its new Original Recipes Tenders by calling for a chicken tenders war against rivals like Chick-fil-A and Popeyes. Even McDonald's is jumping on the chicken tenders bandwagon. Intro. 0:57 Chapter 1 - The chicken tenders battle 5:11 Chapter 2 - The making of an icon 7:47 Chapter 3 - Evolution of a trend Credits: Produced and Shot by: Natalie Rice Edited by: Andrea Miller Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty Images, AP Photos, KFC, Taco Bell, Wingstop Additional Sources: FactSet

