CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Why Formula One bet big on the Las Vegas Grand Prix

    To crack America, Formula One needed a spectacle, and the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix would provide it. Costing a reported $600 million to put on, the race weekend brought 315,000 visitors to town, creating a backlog of private jets across the city’s airports. “The reason why we invested in Vegas was because we understood immediately the potential of the American market,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told CNBC in the latest episode of "Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1." The strategy paid off. Sponsorship deals doubled in value after the Vegas Grand Prix, as giant U.S. firms poured into the sport. Major deals with brands such as American Express put F1 in front of a lucrative new fanbase, while partnerships with Hilton and Virgin Hotels helped build the sport’s globe-trotting appeal. Since Liberty Media acquired F1 in 2017, the sport’s value has doubled from $8 billion (including debts) to around $17 billion in 2023. Learn more about how Liberty Media became one of the world’s most valuable sports empires by watching the full video here: https://youtu.be/Gms5HNkQOA4 #CNBC #Shorts #LasVegasGrandPrix ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Fri, 25 Oct 2024 18:36:54 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top