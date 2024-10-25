Share

Why Formula One bet big on the Las Vegas Grand Prix

To crack America, Formula One needed a spectacle, and the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix would provide it. Costing a reported $600 million to put on, the race weekend brought 315,000 visitors to town, creating a backlog of private jets across the city’s airports. “The reason why we invested in Vegas was because we understood immediately the potential of the American market,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told CNBC in the latest episode of "Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1." The strategy paid off. Sponsorship deals doubled in value after the Vegas Grand Prix, as giant U.S. firms poured into the sport. Major deals with brands such as American Express put F1 in front of a lucrative new fanbase, while partnerships with Hilton and Virgin Hotels helped build the sport’s globe-trotting appeal. Since Liberty Media acquired F1 in 2017, the sport’s value has doubled from $8 billion (including debts) to around $17 billion in 2023. Learn more about how Liberty Media became one of the world’s most valuable sports empires by watching the full video here: https://youtu.be/Gms5HNkQOA4 #CNBC #Shorts #LasVegasGrandPrix ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 18:36:54 GMT