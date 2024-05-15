Share
Why generative art has the market so excited
"Despite the bear market in crypto and NFTs in 2023, generative art surpassed its 2021 auction highs." Generative art is making waves in the art scene, according to Robert Norton, CEO of Verisart, but what is it and why is it causing such a stir? CNBC's Dan Murphy finds out more.
Wed, 15 May 2024 10:10:20 GMT
