Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Why Hybrids Are Beating EVs In The U.S.

When Japanese automaker Toyota first brought hybrids to the U.S. in the early 2000s, they were at the cutting edge of green transportation. But soon after, EVs stole the spotlight. Elon Musk-led Tesla disrupted the auto industry and nearly every major legacy automaker scrambled to take part in the coming EV revolution. With almost no fully electric vehicles, the once vanguard Toyota looked behind the times. However, as of early 2024, EV sales are leveling off and hybrids are making a comeback. Automakers such as Ford, BMW, Mercedes, Hyundai and General Motors are all either pulling back on EV production or boosting the manufacture of the humble hybrid. The vast majority of hybrids are standard ones - with an engine and backup battery. But plug-in hybrids are a growing category. Automakers such as GM are reintroducing them to North America. Chapters: 00:00 – 01:55 Intro 01:56 – 05:42 The hybrid surge 05:43 – 09:36 EV troubles 09:37 – 14:46 What’s next Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Animation: Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Toyota, Tesla, Ford, Volvo, Hyundai
Tue, 02 Apr 2024 16:00:20 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top